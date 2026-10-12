Eight people seriously and moderately hurt after explosion near northern border

Eight people are listed in serious and moderate condition, and several more are lightly hurt following an explosion in the Ramim ridge area in northern Israel, close to the border with Lebanon, the Magen David Adom ambulance service says.

The injured are schoolchildren and teachers who were on a hike near the Pe’er observation point in the area. The cause of the blast is believed to be the result of unexploded ordnance, although this is still under investigation by authorities.

MDA says it is treating the wounded at the scene and has dispatched a helicopter to take the wounded to a hospital.

The military also says it has dispatched Israeli Air Force helicopters to assist with the evacuation, and troops are at the scene providing assistance.

The IDF says the circumstances of the explosion are under investigation.