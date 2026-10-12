Daily Briefing Oct. 12 – How the Houthis’ multi-pronged strategy is unbalancing the Saudis

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Mideast expert Ksenia Svetlova joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Yemen’s Houthis attacked Riyadh’s international airport with a missile on Saturday, in an attack that Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority said killed at least 12 people and injured over 300, with some in critical condition.

Saturday’s attack, the deadliest on Saudi soil in more than a decade, was a sharp escalation in the Yemen war, where Riyadh backs the internationally recognized government against the Iran-backed Houthis, who captured swaths of Red Sea coastline in a lightning offensive last month.

Svetlova delves into the Houthis’ multi-pronged strategy and how Saudi Arabia is forced to go it alone as its friends and allies appear hesitant to join the fight.

This week marks a year to the ceasefire in Gaza. Svetlova assesses Hamas’s continued hold on the Strip, even as the Palestinian technocratic government is waiting in the wings to replace the increasingly entrenched terror group. How could things proceed from here?

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Netanyahu condemns ‘horrific’ attack on Riyadh airport that killed 12, injured hundreds

At least 12 killed, more than 300 hurt in Houthi attack on Riyadh airport

Yemeni forces said advancing near Bab el-Mandeb Strait; 63 said killed in Houthi clashes

Abbas postpones Palestinian elections, sets presidential poll for September 2027

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. Ari Schlacht edited this episode.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: