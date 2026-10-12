Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

Medics and military responding to reports of explosion near the Lebanon border

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:11 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Medics and the military are responding to reports of an explosion in the Ramim Ridge area near the Lebanon border.

The cause of the blast is believed to be unexploded ordnance, although this is still under investigation by authorities.

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