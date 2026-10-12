Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026
Medics and military responding to reports of explosion near the Lebanon border
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Medics and the military are responding to reports of an explosion in the Ramim Ridge area near the Lebanon border.
The cause of the blast is believed to be unexploded ordnance, although this is still under investigation by authorities.
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