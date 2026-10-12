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Saudi media reports forces have responded to attacks, following strikes on Yemeni capital

By AP Today, 4:39 pm
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Saudi state-run media says forces have responded to attacks, but don’t give further details.

The reports come after airstrikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa killed one person and wounded 12 others, according to the Houthi-run health ministry.

Ministry spokesman Anees al-Asbahi says a strike on a salt factory in Sanaa’s Hamadan district killed a man and wounded eight people. A separate strike on a house wounded a woman and three children, he says.

The rebels’ media center blames Saudi Arabia for the strikes, which comes as the Houthis continue to fire missiles and drones toward the kingdom’s airports.

There is no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia.

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