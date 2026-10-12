Initial probe suggests teenager put Hezbollah rocket submunition in backpack during hike, and it then exploded

The ordnance that exploded on schoolchildren hiking in the Ramim Ridge area in northern Israel is believed by the military to be a submunition from a Hezbollah rocket.

During the recent war, Hezbollah launched several Grad rockets containing dozens of BRB1-type submunitions at northern Israel. The rockets spread the submunitions over wide areas, and often do not explode on impact.

One of the schoolchildren is believed to have picked up a submunition during a hike along the Naftali Mountains Forest scenic route and put it in his backpack. Several minutes later, the submunition exploded, according to a preliminary probe by authorities.

The blast killed a teenager and wounded 19 others, including two in serious condition and three in moderate condition.