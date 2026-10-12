Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

10 schoolchildren, 1 adult hospitalized at Ziv and Rambam hospitals after deadly blast

By Diana Bletter Today, 5:11 pm
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Reporter at The Times of Israel

Staff receiving casualties from an apparent unexploded ordnance blast during a school hike in the Ramim Ridge area on October 12, 2026. (Courtesy/Rambam Health Care Center)
Staff receiving casualties from an apparent unexploded ordnance blast during a school hike in the Ramim Ridge area on October 12, 2026. (Courtesy/Rambam Health Care Center)

Seven wounded schoolchildren — two in serious condition and five with minor injuries — have been admitted to Ziv Medical Center in Safed following the deadly explosion in the Ramim Ridge area in the Upper Galilee, the hospital says.

At Rambam Health Care Center in Haifa, three teenagers and one adult are being examined in the trauma room, the hospital says.

An information center has been opened for the public at 1255161.

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