Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026
10 schoolchildren, 1 adult hospitalized at Ziv and Rambam hospitals after deadly blast
Reporter at The Times of Israel
Seven wounded schoolchildren — two in serious condition and five with minor injuries — have been admitted to Ziv Medical Center in Safed following the deadly explosion in the Ramim Ridge area in the Upper Galilee, the hospital says.
At Rambam Health Care Center in Haifa, three teenagers and one adult are being examined in the trauma room, the hospital says.
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