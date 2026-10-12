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US launches immigration raid of Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s home

By Reuters Today, 5:26 pm
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US Rep. Ilhan Omar takes questions during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, January 13, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
US Rep. Ilhan Omar takes questions during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, January 13, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

US authorities conducted a predawn raid today on the Washington-area home of Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar as part of an ongoing investigation, the Justice Department says.

The raid follows a criminal fraud investigation into the Somali-born lawmaker’s immigration paperwork, which was filled out by her late father when she was a child, Fox News Digital reports, citing unidentified sources.

“Today in the Washington, DC, area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation,” a Department of Justice spokesperson says in an email.

A representative for Omar does not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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