Authorities confirm Hezbollah munition exploded in schoolkid’s hands, mull limiting hikes in area for a few days

The Israeli military confirms that the ordnance that exploded on children and teachers during a school hike in the Ramim Ridge area in northern Israel was likely a cluster submunition from a Hezbollah rocket.

“An initial investigation by IDF forces at the site indicates that it was likely a cluster bomb belonging to the Hezbollah terror organization that had been left in the area and exploded,” the military says.

The IDF says the incident is under further review, and that army sappers are continuing to scan the area.

Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy also tells reporters at the scene that police sappers have determined that the ordnance was likely a submunition from a Hezbollah rocket.

The hike had been approved by authorities, according to Levy, who adds that he will issue an order limiting hikes in the area for several days until it is confirmed that the route is clear of any ordnance.

Also speaking at the scene, commander of the Israel Police’s Northern District, Dep. Comm. Meir Eliyahu, says that the ordnance exploded “in the hands” of one of the schoolchildren who were hiking along the Naftali Mountains Forest scenic route, killing one and injuring 24 others.