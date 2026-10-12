Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

Authorities confirm Hezbollah munition exploded in schoolkid’s hands, mull limiting hikes in area for a few days

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 5:56 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

IDF soldiers at the scene of a deadly explosion of an unexploded Hezbollah ordnance during a school hike in the Ramim Ridge area in northern Israel, close to the border with Lebanon, October 12, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
IDF soldiers at the scene of a deadly explosion of an unexploded Hezbollah ordnance during a school hike in the Ramim Ridge area in northern Israel, close to the border with Lebanon, October 12, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

The Israeli military confirms that the ordnance that exploded on children and teachers during a school hike in the Ramim Ridge area in northern Israel was likely a cluster submunition from a Hezbollah rocket.

“An initial investigation by IDF forces at the site indicates that it was likely a cluster bomb belonging to the Hezbollah terror organization that had been left in the area and exploded,” the military says.

The IDF says the incident is under further review, and that army sappers are continuing to scan the area.

Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy also tells reporters at the scene that police sappers have determined that the ordnance was likely a submunition from a Hezbollah rocket.

The hike had been approved by authorities, according to Levy, who adds that he will issue an order limiting hikes in the area for several days until it is confirmed that the route is clear of any ordnance.

Also speaking at the scene, commander of the Israel Police’s Northern District, Dep. Comm. Meir Eliyahu, says that the ordnance exploded “in the hands” of one of the schoolchildren who were hiking along the Naftali Mountains Forest scenic route, killing one and injuring 24 others.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.