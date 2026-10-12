Israel said to OK entry of US firm to determine sites for Hamas arms handover; Board of Peace: ‘Working closely’ on demilitarization

Israel approved the entry into Gaza of a US company to identify sites for Hamas to begin handing over weapons, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

The company, which will be working under the Board of Peace, will enter Gaza in the coming days, says the report.

The sites will be in southern Gaza, in areas under Israeli control.

“The Board of Peace continues to work tirelessly every day to accelerate the President’s 20-Point Plan and the roadmap,” the Board of Peace tells The Times of Israel.

“We believe that we can move quickly to begin the difficult process of decommissioning weapons in Gaza upon receipt of the necessary authorities and cooperation guarantees,” says a Board of Peace official, adding that they are “working closely with Israeli authorities to finalize the demilitarization mechanics within the working group that was established during the high-level meeting with the prime minister in August.”