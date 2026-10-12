Amid AI shifts and war, Israel sees drop in math and computer science student enrollment

The number of undergraduate students in Israel studying mathematics, statistics and computer science fell by 7.4 precent in the 2025-2026 academic year, while social sciences overtook engineering to become the largest field of undergraduate study, according to figures released Sunday by the Council for Higher Education.

The trends come amid the impact of the ongoing war and changes in technology, including the rise of artificial intelligence, on the educational and career decisions of students in Israel, and raise questions about the impact on Israel’s vaunted high-tech sector that forms the backbone of the economy.

The council attributed the decline in computer science enrollment, in part, to students’ responses to rapid changes in the high-tech industry, noting a shift in demand toward artificial intelligence, data science and data engineering.

Enrollment in mathematics, statistics and computer science saw a drop from 22,203 in the 2024-2025 academic year to 20,571 in 2025-2026, the council said.

The decline follows an earlier drop from 23,111 in 2023-2024. The numbers for the individual fields of study exclude students enrolled at the Open University.

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However, undergraduate enrollment in artificial intelligence, data science and data engineering increased by 3.9%, from 2,174 students in the 2024-2025 academic year to 2,259 in 2025-2026, according to the Council.

The Open University is also feeling the impact of declining interest in computer science. According to Haaretz, the university projects a 12% decline in computer science enrollment in 2027. It is considering cuts to staff, fewer in-person classes and the closure of study centers as it faces an estimated NIS 20 million revenue shortfall next year.

Faculty members have criticized the proposed measures, warning that they could hurt the quality of education and drive away even more students. The university said it is working on ensuring its long-term financial stability.

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Concerns about Israel’s education system extend well beyond universities. Education has seen disruptions over the last several years, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers’ strikes and war-related closures that have worsened longstanding problems in grade schools around the country.

Leaked results from national standardized tests conducted in 2025 showed that only 3% of ninth graders met science curriculum requirements, and 22% met English requirements. Education Minister Yoav Kisch disputed the findings, pointing to what he claimed were flaws in the testing process.

Education experts have also blamed teacher shortages, gaps in core curriculum instruction and widening inequalities as challenges that continue to impact the school system. This has raised concerns about the preparation of future generations for higher education and the workforce.

The Council’s figures also showed a shift in the subjects that students in Israel are choosing to study. Social sciences became the largest undergraduate field in 2025-2026, with 37,711 students, compared with 37,596 studying engineering. The previous year, social sciences had 36,519 undergraduates, compared with 37,595 enrolled in engineering.

In the 2017-2018 academic year, engineering became the largest field of study, following a government push to boost enrollment in engineering and computer science to help meet Israel’s workforce needs. At the time, a plan was introduced to offer financial incentives to higher education institutions to expand engineering and computer science programs and attract more students.

Enrollment trends also varied by institution. Student enrollment at private colleges grew by 9.7% in 2025-2026. Universities rose by 1% while public colleges saw a 2.4% decline, according to the Council.