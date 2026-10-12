Israel to honor eight Jewish educators from around the world at Jerusalem gala

Some 250 Jewish educators, school principals and educational leaders from around the world are gathering in Israel this week for a four-day conference that will award eight outstanding teachers for their contributions to Jewish education.

The International Jewish Educator Conference, organized by the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry through UnitEd, runs October 12-15 and includes participants from the United States, France, Argentina, Canada, Britain, Australia, Mexico, Russia, Ukraine and other countries.

Another 100 Israeli educators will participate in the conference in cooperation with the Education Ministry.

The conference opens tonight with a gala at the Jerusalem Theatre to be attended by President Isaac Herzog and Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli. The event will be broadcast online.

Eight educators will receive the inaugural International Jewish Educator Award, recognizing their work strengthening Jewish identity, deepening young people’s connection to Israel and shaping the future of Jewish communities. Each recipient will also receive a $2,500 grant from the Mayberg Foundation.

The program includes professional workshops and discussions on challenges facing Jewish schools, as well as educational tours.

“Jewish educators give the next generation Jewish identity and a sense of belonging to Israel,” says Avi Cohen-Scali, the Diaspora Affairs Ministry’s director-general.