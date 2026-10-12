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Americans detained in Saudi Arabia for filming recent attacks — US embassy

By AFP Today, 8:41 pm
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The US embassy in Riyadh says American citizens have been detained for filming recent events in Saudi Arabia, which has suffered a string of deadly attacks by Yemen’s Houthis.

The US mission says “American citizens have been detained for taking photos of recent events,” without specifying how many were arrested or whether they have been released. It notes that Saudi authorities have warned that “filming, publishing, or sharing information related to counter missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability.”

Several foreign residents in Riyadh have told AFP that acquaintances were detained for filming recent events and sharing the footage on social media.

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