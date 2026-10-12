Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted ballistic missile fired by Houthis at Riyadh

By AFP Today, 9:32 pm
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The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis says its forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-backed Yemeni group at the capital Riyadh.

“Interception and destruction of a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh,” Major General Turki al-Malki, a spokesman for the coalition, writes on X.

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