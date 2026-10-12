Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

Netanyahu, Kisch visit victims from explosion in north

By Lazar Berman Today, 8:58 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (second from right) and Education Minister Yoav Kisch (right) visit the hospital bed of a teenager injured in an explosion caused by an unexploded Hezbollah ordnance during a school hike in the north, October 12, 2026. (Prime Minister's Office)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (second from right) and Education Minister Yoav Kisch (right) visit the hospital bed of a teenager injured in an explosion caused by an unexploded Hezbollah ordnance during a school hike in the north, October 12, 2026. (Prime Minister's Office)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits victims of the explosion along the border with Lebanon earlier today who are being treated at Rambam Health Care Center in Haifa.

He is joined by Education Minister Yoav Kisch.

The incident occurred during a school trip after one of the students picked up an unexploded Hezbollah submunition.

According to Netanyahu’s office, he has told the IDF Home Front Command to reiterate warnings to the public about ordnance they might encounter, and to conduct new searches to find more munitions.

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