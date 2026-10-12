Netanyahu, Kisch visit victims from explosion in north

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits victims of the explosion along the border with Lebanon earlier today who are being treated at Rambam Health Care Center in Haifa.

He is joined by Education Minister Yoav Kisch.

The incident occurred during a school trip after one of the students picked up an unexploded Hezbollah submunition.

According to Netanyahu’s office, he has told the IDF Home Front Command to reiterate warnings to the public about ordnance they might encounter, and to conduct new searches to find more munitions.