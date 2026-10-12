Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

IDF chief orders probe into today’s deadly Hezbollah ordnance explosion

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:27 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Israeli security and rescue forces evacuate injured people near the site of a deadly explosion of an unexploded Hezbollah ordnance during a school hike in the Ramim Ridge area in northern Israel, close to the border with Lebanon, October 12, 2026. (Ayal Margolin/Flash90)
Israeli security and rescue forces evacuate injured people near the site of a deadly explosion of an unexploded Hezbollah ordnance during a school hike in the Ramim Ridge area in northern Israel, close to the border with Lebanon, October 12, 2026. (Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held an assessment with Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo a short while ago, and instructed him to conduct an investigation into today’s deadly explosion of a Hezbollah cluster submunition in northern Israel and to present the findings to him as soon as possible.

The explosion of the cluster bomb killed a teenager and wounded 24 other schoolchildren and teachers during a hike.

The IDF dispatched medical forces and helicopters to take the wounded to hospitals, and army sappers are continuing to scan the area for other possible unexploded ordnance.

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