Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026
IDF chief orders probe into today’s deadly Hezbollah ordnance explosion
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held an assessment with Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo a short while ago, and instructed him to conduct an investigation into today’s deadly explosion of a Hezbollah cluster submunition in northern Israel and to present the findings to him as soon as possible.
The explosion of the cluster bomb killed a teenager and wounded 24 other schoolchildren and teachers during a hike.
The IDF dispatched medical forces and helicopters to take the wounded to hospitals, and army sappers are continuing to scan the area for other possible unexploded ordnance.
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