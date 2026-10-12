Two Israeli activists, including high-ranking reservist, detained after reported assault on settler during West Bank olive harvest

Police say they detained two Israeli suspects on suspicion of assaulting a shepherd near the Michtam LeDavid farm, close to the Palestinian West Bank village of Duma, south of Nablus, following a report that the shepherd had been attacked.

According to police, before cops arrived, “IDF forces dispersed those involved.”

The right-wing news website Hakol Hayehudi earlier claimed that three activists attacked a settler from a nearby farm, kicking and punching him and beating him with a stick.

Some of the activists are members of the left-wing organization Looking the Occupation in the Eye.

The organization tells The Times of Israel that the activists, along with senior reserve military officers who are not members of the group, arrived earlier to help Palestinians harvest olives near Duma, in an area where prior coordination with the military is not required.

According to the organization, a settler arrived at the harvest site and attempted to attack two Palestinian women carrying sacks of olives. Activists pushed him away, after which he called the police and military, who took statements only from settlers.

One of the two detainees is reserve Brig. Gen. (res.) Yoel Feldshuh, a former fighter pilot, who was released shortly after being questioned.

According to Looking the Occupation in the Eye, the second detainee, a member of the organization, remains under questioning.

פרובוקציית המסיק של "מסתכלים לכיבוש בעיניים" כללה תקיפה וגניבת פלאפון של נער יהודי בידי אנרכיסטים במרחב חוות מכתם לדוד אירוע חמור התרחש היום בצהריים כאשר אנרכיסטים שהגיעו לפרובוקציית מסיק תקפו עם מקל ומכות אגרוף ובעיטות נער יהודי וגנבו לו את מכשיר הפלאפון. בסביבות השעה 9:30… pic.twitter.com/rwIDpl26gQ — אלחנן גרונר (@elchanangr) October 12, 2026

המשטרה עצרה ליד הכפר הפלסטיני דומה את תא״ל (בדימוס) יואל פלדשו, לשעבר מנכ״ל אל-על, לאחר שקבוצה של כ-15 קצינים בדימוס, כולל אלופים כמו אייל בן ראובן וההסטוריון הצבאי פרופ׳ אורי בר יוסף, סייעו לפלסטינים המקומיים במסיק הזיתים.

על פי תיאור עדי ראיה, התקרית התרחשה אחרי שהמסיק הסתיים.… pic.twitter.com/xsQxVYq95V — Ben Caspit בן כספית (@BenCaspit) October 12, 2026