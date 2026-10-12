US, UK and 27 more countries warn Iran against further attacks on West, after British base plot
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
The United States, United Kingdom, and foreign ministers of 27 other Western states blast Iran’s “use of violent attacks, including the acts of lethal plotting, arson, sabotage, cyber-attacks, and other hybrid activities against us and our partners.”
“We recognize the United Kingdom’s attribution of Iran’s involvement in the incident at RAF Fairford on 27 September,” the joint statement says. “The UK has also concluded this event demonstrates the IRGC’s continued willingness to project hostile activity beyond its borders through covert networks and proxy actors.”
The 29 states note that the UK plot comes after a “campaign of attacks across Europe targeting Jewish communities, Iranian journalists, and US interests.”
They stress that any Iranian attempt to “threaten, silence, intimidate, harass, harm, or coerce people on our territories through proxies or any other means is unacceptable.”
Tehran, they say, “should be in no doubt that we are united and remain committed to safeguarding our sovereignty and strengthening our international coordination, bolstering our national resilience, protecting our communities, and ensuring that those responsible are held to account.”
The statement is also signed by Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.
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