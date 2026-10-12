In Tirana, Sa’ar hails Albanian PM’s fight against antisemitism and terror; countries sign cooperation agreement

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar meets with Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana, hailing the longtime premier as a “steadfast friend of Israel” as they discuss “advancing relations” between Jerusalem and the Balkan country.

In a post on X, Sa’ar calls Rama “one of the most prominent and valued leaders in the world today,” adding, “he is also a steadfast friend of Israel…We greatly appreciate his commitment to Israel’s security and his resolute stand against antisemitism and terror.”

“This was an in-depth conversation about advancing relations between our countries, as well as about the situation in the Middle East and the Western Balkans,” Sa’ar says.

Earlier in the visit, Sa’ar and Albanian Foreign Minister Ferit Hoxha signed an expanded government-to-government cooperation agreement covering “a range of fields,” according to Sa’ar’s office. Sa’ar also noted a surge in Israeli tourism to Albania, from 7,000 to 100,000 visitors annually, saying the growth reflected the countries’ close ties and room for expanded trade and investment.

Albania has maintained supportive ties with Israel amid growing tensions with Europe over the war against Hamas in Gaza. Tirana has committed to contributing troops to the nascent International Stabilization Force meant to secure the Strip under Washington’s 20-point plan,

I was pleased to meet today in Tirana with Prime Minister of Albania @ediramaal. Prime Minister Rama has led Albania continuously for 13 years, and in my opinion, is one of the most prominent and valued leaders in the world today. He is a clear and courageous voice on the… pic.twitter.com/ZBQxoJ6MH7 — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) October 12, 2026