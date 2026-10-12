Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

Area of school hike where deadly blast occurred is under KKL-JNF warning not to hike

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 7:43 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Medical personnel walk past a banner saying entry for hikers is banned, near the site of an explosion of an unexploded Hezbollah munition during a school hike on the outskirts of Yiftah near the Lebanese border, in northern Israel, October 12, 2026. (Jalaa MAREY/AFP)
Medical personnel walk past a banner saying entry for hikers is banned, near the site of an explosion of an unexploded Hezbollah munition during a school hike on the outskirts of Yiftah near the Lebanese border, in northern Israel, October 12, 2026. (Jalaa MAREY/AFP)

Near the site of today’s deadly ordnance blast in the Naftali Mountains Forest in the north, a sign posted by the KKL-JNF Jewish National Fund warns hikers not to enter forested areas and campsites due to “war damage.”

The sign reads: “Following war damage, the Jewish National Fund is working to restore damaged sites while maintaining the security, safety and well-being of visitors. There is an absolute ban on entering forests and campsites!”

It adds in Hebrew, Arabic and English: “DANGER! NO PASSAGE!”

On the KKL-JNF website, a notice can be found dated May 25, 2025, stating that the Naftali Mountains Forest bike trail and scenic route “are closed due to the restoration of war damage.” The explosion of a Hezbollah cluster submunition took place today during a school hike along the latter route.

Despite this, police said that the hike had all the necessary approvals from authorities.

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