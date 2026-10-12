Report: Police grill PM aide Urich on use of ChatGPT to come up with pro-Qatar messages

Police investigators grilled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s former aide, Jonathan Urich, about prompts he asked ChatGPT in September 2024 about building a global campaign to improve Qatar’s image, Channel 12 reports.

According to the report, which does not lay out how it has transcripts from the investigation or how police gained access to Urich’s ChatGPT conversations, police then confronted Urich over requests for “more ideas to improve the image of Qatar’s prime minister and emir.”

The investigator says that Urich asked for messaging for three audiences — the Israeli public, Jewish communities abroad, and thought leaders in the US.

“It’s from September 2024,” says the investigator.

Urich, says Channel 12, says he never engaged in such a campaign, and does not remember everything he asked ChatGPT.