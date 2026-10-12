Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026
Police arrest municipality head, 23 others in bribery and fraud probe
Police have arrested or detained 24 suspects this morning, including the head of a local municipality in central Israel and his wife, on suspicion of involvement in a bribery and fraud scheme.
Police suspect the mayor and the head of a financial firm received bribes to rig tenders in various fields within the local authority.
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