Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

Police arrest municipality head, 23 others in bribery and fraud probe

Today, 7:44 am
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Police have arrested or detained 24 suspects this morning, including the head of a local municipality in central Israel and his wife, on suspicion of involvement in a bribery and fraud scheme.

Police suspect the mayor and the head of a financial firm received bribes to rig tenders in various fields within the local authority.

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