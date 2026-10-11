Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

Maritime agency confirms tanker near Oman was struck by a drone

By Reuters Today, 12:27 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The ​United ​Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations says that it has reclassified an incident in the vicinity of Sohar anchorage in Oman as an attack after confirmation that the tanker was struck by a drone.

Local authorities are assisting in the evacuation of the crew, UKMTO says, adding that damage assessment and environmental impact is unknown at the time of the update.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.