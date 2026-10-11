Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026
Maritime agency confirms tanker near Oman was struck by a drone
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations says that it has reclassified an incident in the vicinity of Sohar anchorage in Oman as an attack after confirmation that the tanker was struck by a drone.
Local authorities are assisting in the evacuation of the crew, UKMTO says, adding that damage assessment and environmental impact is unknown at the time of the update.
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