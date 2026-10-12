Responding to Herzog, Lapid rejects another ‘fake’ unity government with Netanyahu

Opposition leader and B’Yachad No. 2 Yair Lapid pushes back against President Isaac Herzog’s pledge to try to prevent another round of elections, warning against efforts to form “another fake ‘unity’ government” after the October 27 vote, like the emergency coalition formed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack.

“I very much hope President Herzog will not try to push for another fake ‘unity’ government, in which Netanyahu would once again deceive his partners and bring more and more disasters upon Israeli citizens with the votes of people who voted to remove him from power,” Lapid writes in a post on X.

“We will not cooperate with this,” he adds, urging other parties in the opposition bloc to declare in advance that they too will not join such a government.