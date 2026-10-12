Herzog says police ‘out of their depth’ in tackling national crime

President Isaac Herzog says the Israel Police are “out of their depth” in tackling national crime.

Speaking at a conference organized by the Yedioth Ahronoth paper, Herzog says: “Our police force, which is doing the best it can, is a little out of its depth in this country. We need a stronger police force — and a much larger one, because there are so many challenges here.”

He also spotlights the ongoing killings in Arab society, where violent crime has spiked massively in recent years.

“Crime in Arab society is a disaster,” he says, as quoted by Ynet. “We’re talking about a huge number of citizens — more than 1.3 million people living under terror, day and night.”

On the issue of the upcoming election, Herzog says he will “really, truly do everything in my power to prevent another round of elections,” as polls indicate it is possible that no candidate will have enough support to form a government after the October 27 vote.

“We need to understand that our national challenges are enormous. We need to wait for the results rather than pass judgment, but we must do everything possible to avoid going back to this again and again and again.”