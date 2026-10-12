Herzog says police ‘out of their depth’ in tackling national crime

President Isaac Herzog says the Israel Police are “out of their depth” in tackling national crime.
Speaking at a conference organized by the Yedioth Ahronoth paper, Herzog says: “Our police force, which is doing the best it can, is a little out of its depth in this country. We need a stronger police force — and a much larger one, because there are so many challenges here.”
He also spotlights the ongoing killings in Arab society, where violent crime has spiked massively in recent years.
“Crime in Arab society is a disaster,” he says, as quoted by Ynet. “We’re talking about a huge number of citizens — more than 1.3 million people living under terror, day and night.”
On the issue of the upcoming election, Herzog says he will “really, truly do everything in my power to prevent another round of elections,” as polls indicate it is possible that no candidate will have enough support to form a government after the October 27 vote.
“We need to understand that our national challenges are enormous. We need to wait for the results rather than pass judgment, but we must do everything possible to avoid going back to this again and again and again.”
More from today’s Liveblog:
Help us report truthfully on social media
Support our work
Support our work
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
— Gabriella Jacobs, multimedia journalist
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel