Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026
Saudis say 1 killed, 11 injured in today’s attack on Riyadh airport
The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority says that one person, a Pakistani resident, was killed and 11 other people were injured in today’s attack on King Khalid International airport in Riyadh.
The attack resulted in material damage that is currently being assessed, it adds.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here