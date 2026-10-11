Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

Saudis say 1 killed, 11 injured in today’s attack on Riyadh airport

By Reuters Today, 1:39 am
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Vehicles drive past city skyscrapers in Riyadh on October 11, 2026. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP)
Vehicles drive past city skyscrapers in Riyadh on October 11, 2026. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP)

The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority says that one person, a Pakistani resident, was killed and 11 other people were injured in today’s attack on King Khalid International airport in Riyadh.

The attack resulted in material damage that is currently being assessed, it adds.

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