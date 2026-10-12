Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

Israel Land Authority confirms E1 tenders will only be reviewed after election

Today, 11:16 am
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The Israel Land Authority has formally announced that tenders for the construction of 1,234 housing units in the controversial E1 settlement project will not be considered before November 19, after the attorney general ordered the move last month, Peace Now reports. Bidding will end on October 19.

The tender committee will not review the bids before November 19. The process was delayed due to concerns that it could be used for election propaganda by the government ahead of the October 27 election.

The E1 project would see thousands of housing units built as an extension of the Maale Adumim settlement, between the existing western boundary of Maale Adumim and East Jerusalem, cutting off territorial contiguity between key Palestinian population centers.

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