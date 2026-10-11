US airlines warned to exercise caution when flying over Saudi Arabia

The Federal Aviation Administration warns US airlines to exercise caution when flying to or over Saudi Arabia, citing safety threats tied to ongoing military activities and navigation system interference.

The FAA Notice to Airmen, which lasts until December 10, follows strikes yesterday and today on Riyadh’s international airport. The attack yesterday killed 13 people and wounded more than 300.

“Threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes, including overflight, the arrival, and departure phases of flight,” the FAA says.