Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 11, 2026

US airlines warned to exercise caution when flying over Saudi Arabia

By Reuters Today, 12:53 am
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People gather outside a metro station on the road to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 10, 2026. (AP)
People gather outside a metro station on the road to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 10, 2026. (AP)

The Federal Aviation Administration warns US airlines to exercise caution when flying to or over Saudi Arabia, citing safety threats tied to ongoing military activities and navigation system interference.

The FAA Notice to Airmen, which lasts until December 10, follows strikes yesterday and today on Riyadh’s international airport. The attack yesterday killed 13 people and wounded more than 300.

“Threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes, including overflight, the arrival, and departure phases of flight,” the FAA says.

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