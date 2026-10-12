Berlin shop owner attacked after displaying posters condemning antisemitism

A 67-year-old wheelchair-bound shop owner in Berlin has been repeatedly attacked after displaying posters condemning antisemitism and the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre, according to German media reports.

Hans-Georg Lindenau suffered injuries to his head and left hand in the attacks after his shop in the Kreuzberg neighborhood began displaying the posters, including one reading, “Fight against antisemitism. We will dance again,” according to Der Tagesspiegel.

According to a report in Bild, the attacks began this past October 7, the third anniversary of the Hamas massacre, when around six youths entered his store, insulted him and sprayed him with pepper spray.

The following evening, the group allegedly returned and attacked him again. Lindenau says the assailants called him a “son of a bitch” and asked whether he was Jewish. He also says he was struck with what appeared to be a blank-firing pistol.

On Friday, up to eight youths reportedly returned on electric scooters, kicked and punched the shop’s entrance door, broke it open and sprayed pepper spray before fleeing.

Berlin police have opened an investigation into suspected aggravated assault, insult and property damage. The State Criminal Police Office’s State Security Unit is investigating it as a politically motivated crime, according to the report.

Lindenau’s store, M99, has been known locally for decades for its left-wing and revolutionary merchandise. Lindenau tells Der Tagesspiegel the store was intended to welcome everyone regardless of background, religion or skin color, but visitors must respect his opposition to antisemitism.

#Berlin|er Verhältnisse: "Am 7. Oktober – dem dritten Jahrestag des Hamas-Massakers – wurde Lindenau zumersten Mal körperlich angegriffen. Gegen 19.20 Uhr betraten etwa sechs Jugendliche den Laden. Sie beleidigten den auf einen Rollstuhl angewiesenen Mann und besprühten ihn mit… pic.twitter.com/lGHKhU0C5c — Je suis occidental (@OpferdesIslam) October 11, 2026