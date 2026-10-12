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Gunman kills two Egyptians in Khartoum — Sudanese security official

By AFP Today, 6:05 pm
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A gunman has killed two Egyptian nationals and wounded a third in Khartoum, a Sudanese security official tells AFP, two days after an airstrike blamed by a rights group on Egypt killed 72 people near the countries’ shared border.

“A gunman opened fire on three Egyptian citizens,” the official says. “Two of them died, while the third was injured and transferred to hospital.” The official adds that police have cordoned off the area and are searching for the attacker.

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