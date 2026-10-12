Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026
Gunman kills two Egyptians in Khartoum — Sudanese security official
A gunman has killed two Egyptian nationals and wounded a third in Khartoum, a Sudanese security official tells AFP, two days after an airstrike blamed by a rights group on Egypt killed 72 people near the countries’ shared border.
“A gunman opened fire on three Egyptian citizens,” the official says. “Two of them died, while the third was injured and transferred to hospital.” The official adds that police have cordoned off the area and are searching for the attacker.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- US, UK and 27 more countries warn Iran against further attacks on West, after British base plot
- Describing IDF presence in depopulated West Bank camps as ‘permanent,’ Katz says not High Court’s business to intervene
- In Tirana, Sa’ar hails Albanian PM’s fight against antisemitism and terror; countries sign cooperation agreement
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here