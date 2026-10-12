Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026
EU top diplomat: Palestinian elections should happen ‘as soon as possible’
The EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas says Palestinian elections should be held “as soon as possible,” after they were delayed to 2027, in the latest such postponement over the past two decades.
“Ministers regretted the postponement of Palestinian elections. Palestinian legislative and presidential elections should take place as soon as possible,” Kallas says after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- US, UK and 27 more countries warn Iran against further attacks on West, after British base plot
- Describing IDF presence in depopulated West Bank camps as ‘permanent,’ Katz says not High Court’s business to intervene
- In Tirana, Sa’ar hails Albanian PM’s fight against antisemitism and terror; countries sign cooperation agreement
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here