Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

EU top diplomat: Palestinian elections should happen ‘as soon as possible’

By AFP Today, 6:19 pm
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The EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas says Palestinian elections should be held “as soon as possible,” after they were delayed to 2027, in the latest such postponement over the past two decades.

“Ministers regretted the postponement of Palestinian elections. Palestinian legislative and presidential elections should take place as soon as possible,” Kallas says after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

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