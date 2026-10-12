Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

British airbase incident ‘almost certainly directed’ by Iran Guards, says UK PM

By AFP Today, 6:11 pm
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Iran’s Revolutionary Guards “almost certainly directed” a major scare at a UK airbase used by the US military for its war in Iran, Britain’s Prime Minister Andy Burnham says.

“I can confirm our assessment that it is highly likely to have been coordinated in Iran, almost certainly directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard. We will not tolerate these threats on our soil,” Burnham tells MPs, saying new sanctions will be unveiled.

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