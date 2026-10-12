Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026
British airbase incident ‘almost certainly directed’ by Iran Guards, says UK PM
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards “almost certainly directed” a major scare at a UK airbase used by the US military for its war in Iran, Britain’s Prime Minister Andy Burnham says.
“I can confirm our assessment that it is highly likely to have been coordinated in Iran, almost certainly directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard. We will not tolerate these threats on our soil,” Burnham tells MPs, saying new sanctions will be unveiled.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- US, UK and 27 more countries warn Iran against further attacks on West, after British base plot
- Describing IDF presence in depopulated West Bank camps as ‘permanent,’ Katz says not High Court’s business to intervene
- In Tirana, Sa’ar hails Albanian PM’s fight against antisemitism and terror; countries sign cooperation agreement
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