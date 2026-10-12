Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

1 killed, 19 injured in blast near Lebanon border, medics say; police probe circumstances

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 4:18 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The scene of an explosion in the Ramim Ridge area in northern Israel, close to the border with Lebanon, likely the result of an unexploded ordnance, October 12, 2026. (Magen David Adom)
The scene of an explosion in the Ramim Ridge area in northern Israel, close to the border with Lebanon, likely the result of an unexploded ordnance, October 12, 2026. (Magen David Adom)

One person has been killed by an unexploded ordnance blast in the Ramim Ridge area in northern Israel, close to the border with Lebanon, Magen David Adom says.

Some 19 others are injured, including two in serious condition and three in moderate condition. The injured are schoolchildren and teachers who were on a hike near the Pe’er observation point in the area.

Police say sappers are operating the scene to investigate the circumstances of the explosion, the source of which was apparent unexploded ordnance.

The source of the ordnance is under review.

The Israeli military says it has also deployed sappers of the elite Yahalom Combat Engineering unit to the scene to scan for other possible unexploded ordnance in the area, along with medics and three Air Force helicopters to evacuate the wounded.

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