Iran executes man convicted over deadly attack on police station

Iran has executed a man after convicting him of aiding a deadly Islamist assault on a police station and other attacks, the judiciary says.

Omar Dorostaran, who provided support for the 2024 attack on a police station in Rask, in Iran’s southeast, that killed 11 security personnel, was hanged yesterday, it says.

“Dorostaran, a member of the Jaish al-Zolm (al-Adl) terrorist group, was hanged after his arrest, following legal proceedings and the Supreme Court’s confirmation of his sentence,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website announces.

He provided “logistical support” including helping militants enter Iran, arranging accommodation and transporting them to carry out attacks, it said.

He was also accused of supporting attacks on Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

Other charges laid against Dorostaran included armed rebellion, membership of Jaish al-Zolm (al-Adl) and complicity in an armed uprising, Mizan says.