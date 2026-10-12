Medics say 20 injured in blast in north, including one critically

One person is critically wounded in the explosion in the Ramim Ridge area in northern Israel, close to the border with Lebanon, Magen David Adom says, raising the general tally of injured to around 20.

In addition, two are listed in serious condition, and another three are moderately hurt, according to MDA.

MDA says it is also assessing some 15 others at the scene, who are listed in good condition. Some of them may require hospitalization.

The injured are schoolchildren and teachers who were on a hike near the Pe’er observation point. The cause of the blast is believed to be the result of unexploded ordnance, although this is still under investigation by authorities.