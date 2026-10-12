Houthi official warns of ‘swift, painful response’ if US enters Yemen war

A senior Houthi official warns the United States that it will receive a “swift and painful response” if it enters the war in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia has reportedly requested its help in dealing with the group.

“If the US becomes involved in the aggression against Yemen, we will not deliberate over the decision to respond, rather, there will be a swift and painful response targeting the US and all its interests in the region,” Houthi political bureau member Mohammed Al Bukhaiti tells AFP in an interview.

He also warns “all employees and workers at Saudi oil facilities and airports to stay away from these sites, as they have become legitimate targets.”