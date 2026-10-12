EU establishes new Lebanon security mission to secure borders, stop smuggling

The European Union establishes a new security advisory mission in Lebanon that will work with the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and other agencies.

According to a statement from EU Foreign Policy chief Kaja Kallas, the military and civil mission will “advise and assist the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces to strengthen territorial control, border security, and internal security.”

The EU Support Mission in Lebanon will have an initial mandate of three years.

According to Kallas, the mission will begin working within “a couple of months.”

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun welcomes the EU decision, saying it “reflects a steadfast European commitment to Lebanon’s security and stability, and confidence in the Army and Internal Security Forces as the legitimate entities entrusted with protecting the homeland and its citizens, alongside other legitimate security forces.”

Aoun’s government has repeatedly called for Hezbollah to be disarmed and for all weapons to be in the hands of the state.

The EU’s military mission will help the LAF surveil and control its land and sea borders, gather intelligence and combat smuggling.

The civilian pillar of the mission will train and advise the LAF on cybercrime, smuggling and port security, says the EU, stressing that this includes Beirut Port.

Hezbollah has reportedly shifted to weapons smuggling through Beirut Port since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria, through which an overland smuggling route had run.

Earlier today, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam pledged that the government “will not relent” in bringing to justice those involved in smuggling hundreds of kilograms of C-4 explosives last week. According to AFP, the two men caught with the explosives are Hezbollah members.

“Our government will not tolerate anyone who dares to toy with the country’s security, safety, and stability, and that it will deal firmly as required with any weapons outside the framework of legality, whether in possession, transport, or use,” says Salam.