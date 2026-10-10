Lebanon arrests two Hezbollah suspects secretly transporting explosives

BEIRUT, Lebanon — Lebanese authorities arrested two suspected Hezbollah members accused of secretly transporting half a ton of explosives, a judicial source tells AFP.

According to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the two men were caught Thursday afternoon at a security checkpoint in Dahr al-Baidar in Lebanon’s east, near a road linking the country with Syria.

They were in a car heading toward Beirut.

After searching the vehicle, security forces seized “250 kilograms (551 pounds) of TNT-type explosives and 250 kilograms of C4-type, a highly explosive substance,” the source says.

Based on initial investigations, one of the suspects is the son of a Hezbollah official, and the other is also a member of the Iran-backed militant group, according to the source.

The explosives’ destination remains unknown, the source adds.

Lebanese authorities have not confirmed the source’s information.