France’s Macron sees no ‘energy truce on Russian side’

French President Emmanuel Macron says he has not noticed “any energy truce on the Russian side” after US President Donald Trump yesterday announced an “energy ceasefire” between Ukraine and Russia.

There can only be progress “if there is a real truce on both sides,” Macron tells reporters, saying “the facts show Russia has continued to bomb energy infrastructure [in Ukraine] in the last hours.

“There is currently no factual reason to change our position. Russia is continuing to bomb both civilians and infrastructure in Ukraine,” he adds.

“We say ‘yes’ to seeking an energy ceasefire and resuming peace talks…. but ‘no’ to giving in to the Russian threat,” he says.

Trump’s announcement sparked astonishment in Kyiv as well as silence from Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia struck multiple Ukrainian power plants on Sunday, including one in the capital and another in Kharkiv, leading to power outages.