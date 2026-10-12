Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

France’s Macron sees no ‘energy truce on Russian side’

By AFP Today, 12:58 pm
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Rescue workers put out a fire at residential buildings destroyed in a Russian strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine, October 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
Rescue workers put out a fire at residential buildings destroyed in a Russian strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine, October 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

French President Emmanuel Macron says he has not noticed “any energy truce on the Russian side” after US President Donald Trump yesterday announced an “energy ceasefire” between Ukraine and Russia.

There can only be progress “if there is a real truce on both sides,” Macron tells reporters, saying “the facts show Russia has continued to bomb energy infrastructure [in Ukraine] in the last hours.

“There is currently no factual reason to change our position. Russia is continuing to bomb both civilians and infrastructure in Ukraine,” he adds.

“We say ‘yes’ to seeking an energy ceasefire and resuming peace talks…. but ‘no’ to giving in to the Russian threat,” he says.

Trump’s announcement sparked astonishment in Kyiv as well as silence from Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia struck multiple Ukrainian power plants on Sunday, including one in the capital and another in Kharkiv, leading to power outages.

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