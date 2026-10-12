Report: Saudis say they are running low on interceptors to thwart Houthi attacks

The Wall Street Journal cites Saudi officials as saying that they are running low on interceptor missiles needed to fend off ongoing strikes from the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen.

The newspaper reports — citing people familiar with the kingdom’s thinking — that Riyadh is “struggling to cover the vast country with air defense” and is moving missile defense batteries around the country in order to best protect both key energy infrastructure as well as its palaces.

WSJ says Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is moving carefully between “heavily guarded palaces equipped with bunkers” accompanied by handpicked security guards.