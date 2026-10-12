Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

Report: Saudis say they are running low on interceptors to thwart Houthi attacks

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Vehicles drive past city skyscrapers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 11, 2026. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP)
Vehicles drive past city skyscrapers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 11, 2026. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP)

The Wall Street Journal cites Saudi officials as saying that they are running low on interceptor missiles needed to fend off ongoing strikes from the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen.

The newspaper reports — citing people familiar with the kingdom’s thinking — that Riyadh is “struggling to cover the vast country with air defense” and is moving missile defense batteries around the country in order to best protect both key energy infrastructure as well as its palaces.

WSJ says Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is moving carefully between “heavily guarded palaces equipped with bunkers” accompanied by handpicked security guards.

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