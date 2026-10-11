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Report: Israeli-UAE meeting to discuss flydubai attack called off at last minute

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A plane takes off as a flydubai aircraft sits on the tarmac at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 30, 2026. (AP)
A plane takes off as a flydubai aircraft sits on the tarmac at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 30, 2026. (AP)

A planned meeting between Israeli Transportation Ministry officials and Emirati officials slated for this week has reportedly been called off.

According to Channel 13 news, because the meeting was called off, the findings of the Emirati probe into the thwarted flydubai terror attack two weeks ago will not be presented to Israeli authorities.

The TV network reports that it has received conflicting information as to the reason for the canceled meeting.

According to one version of events, Channel 13 says, the UAE canceled the meeting because it did not want the attendance of Transportation Minister Miri Regev to be seen as political. A separate scenario reported by the TV channel says that Regev herself called off the meeting for unknown reasons.

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