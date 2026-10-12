Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

IDF says it struck terror operatives in Gaza; Palestinians report two killed

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:07 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Palestinian media reports two dead and three wounded in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza Strip this morning, with the military saying it struck terror operatives.

The strike hit a “security point” near a mosque in the Rafah area, killing Izz al-Din Iyad Diab Barhoum, 22, and Salah al-Din Iyad Abdul Hamid Aql, 29, according to Palestinian media.

The IDF tells the Times of Israel that it struck terror operatives in southern Gaza, and the results of the attack are under review.

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