Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026
Saudi-led coalition says it ‘intercepted and destroyed’ Houthi ballistic missile
The Saudi-led military coalition says that it has “intercepted and destroyed” a ballistic missile fired by pro-Iranian Houthi fighters towards southern Saudi Arabia.
“The coalition intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards Khamis Mushait,” Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, a spokesman for the coalition, writes on X.
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