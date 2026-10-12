Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

Saudi-led coalition says it ‘intercepted and destroyed’ Houthi ballistic missile

By AFP Today, 3:37 am
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The Saudi-led military coalition says that it has “intercepted and destroyed” a ballistic missile fired by pro-Iranian Houthi fighters towards southern Saudi Arabia.

“The coalition intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards Khamis Mushait,” Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, a spokesman for the coalition, writes on X.

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