Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026
Netanyahu’s office says PM conducting assessments of blast in north
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s says he has spoken with Magen David Adom head Eli Bin, Education Minister Yoav Kisch and Military Secretary Maj. Gen. Guy Markizeno about the explosion near the Lebanon border that left schoolchildren and teachers injured.
According to his office, Netanyahu “continues to conduct ongoing situational assessments.”
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