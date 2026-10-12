Iran says ‘deeply concerned’ over escalation between Houthis, Saudi Arabia

Iran says it is “deeply concerned” by escalating attacks between Yemen’s Tehran-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia, after 14 people died in strikes on Riyadh’s airport over the weekend.

“We are deeply concerned about the developments taking place in the Arabian Peninsula,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei tells a weekly press conference, adding that Tehran is ready “to use our good offices to help facilitate dialogue between the parties.”

Iran is the patron and chief backer of the Houthis.