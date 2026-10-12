Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

Australia condemns ‘unacceptable’ Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia

By AFP Today, 4:00 am
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Australia’s foreign minister condemns “unacceptable” attacks by pro-Iranian Houthi fighters against civilians in Saudi Arabia, advising citizens not to travel to Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.

“Australia condemns the Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia, including those on Riyadh airport which have stolen the lives of so many innocent people,” top diplomat Penny Wong says on X.

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