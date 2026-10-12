Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

Mahmoud Abbas’s deputy holds relatively rare meeting with senior US official

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 2:42 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Hussein al-Sheikh, deputy to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, holds a rare meeting in Ramallah with Jake McGee, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs and the Levant in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, who was appointed to the position in January 2026.

As far as is known, the two had not previously met publicly.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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