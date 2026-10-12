Mahmoud Abbas’s deputy holds relatively rare meeting with senior US official

Hussein al-Sheikh, deputy to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, holds a rare meeting in Ramallah with Jake McGee, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs and the Levant in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, who was appointed to the position in January 2026.

As far as is known, the two had not previously met publicly.

استقبلتُ اليوم الاثنين في مكتبي وفداً برئاسة نائب مساعد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي السيد جيك مكغي، والمنسق الأمني الأمريكي الفريق شون سالين. وبحضور مستشار السيد الرئيس معالي د مجدي الخالدي. pic.twitter.com/iRVswNSgOT — حسين الشيخ Hussein Al Sheikh (@HusseinSheikhpl) October 12, 2026