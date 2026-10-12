Politicians across spectrum mourn deadly northern Israel blast; Netanyahu cancels plans

Politicians from across the political spectrum express condolences and wish the injured a speedy recovery after an explosion in northern Israel near the Lebanon border killed one and wounded about 20 school students and teachers on a hike.

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot says his heart is with “the family of the person killed, the injured and their families.”

“I commend the security and rescue forces working at the scene and join all Israelis in praying for the wounded’s speedy recovery,” he adds.

B’Yachad party chairman Naftali Bennett says in a post on X that he is “praying with all of Israel for the recovery of the students and teachers,” posting the text of Psalm 130, a biblical prayer for mercy and redemption, alongside his message.

Shas party chairman Aryeh Deri also attaches the prayer to his statement, saying his thoughts are with the injured and their families and that he is praying for their “complete and speedy recovery.”

“I share in the profound grief of the family of the person killed and wish all the wounded a speedy recovery,” Opposition Leader and B’Yachad No. 2 Yair Lapid says.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled his remaining plans for the day after being briefed on the incident, Hebrew media reports, including a scheduled visit to the West Bank and an appearance on the pro-government Channel 14.