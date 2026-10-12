Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026
Houthis claim attack targeting Riyadh airport with ballistic missile
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis claim an attack targeting Riyadh’s international airport, after a Saudi-led coalition said it had shot down a missile over the capital.
“Our armed forces were able to target [King] Khalid International Airport in the Saudi enemy’s capital Riyadh this evening with a ballistic missile and the hit was precise,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree says. He adds that the group also targeted the Khamis Mushait base in the kingdom’s south with a drone.
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