Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

Saudi minister says ‘serious’ response to attacks needed; 60% of flights at Riyadh airport to be canceled

By Reuters Today, 10:27 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
This image from CCTV video released by Saudi Arabia’s Media Ministry shows passengers taking cover as flames and smoke fill part of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during what authorities described as a strike at the airport on October 10, 2026. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP)
This image from CCTV video released by Saudi Arabia’s Media Ministry shows passengers taking cover as flames and smoke fill part of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during what authorities described as a strike at the airport on October 10, 2026. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP)

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman says the events of recent weeks are serious and the kingdom’s response must be “equally serious,” as Yemen’s Houthis step up attacks on the kingdom, killing more than 15 people in two weeks.

About 60% of scheduled flights at Riyadh airport are expected to be canceled today, data from aviation analytics firm Cirium showed, after attacks from Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis killed over a dozen people over the weekend.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh canceled 99.7% of all scheduled flights yesterday, according to Cirium.

The Saudi capital’s airport remained closed yesterday after an attack that killed one and left nearly a dozen hurt, which followed another deadly strike claimed by the Houthis the previous day, in which 13 people died and more than 300 were wounded.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.