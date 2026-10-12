Saudi minister says ‘serious’ response to attacks needed; 60% of flights at Riyadh airport to be canceled

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman says the events of recent weeks are serious and the kingdom’s response must be “equally serious,” as Yemen’s Houthis step up attacks on the kingdom, killing more than 15 people in two weeks.

About 60% of scheduled flights at Riyadh airport are expected to be canceled today, data from aviation analytics firm Cirium showed, after attacks from Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis killed over a dozen people over the weekend.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh canceled 99.7% of all scheduled flights yesterday, according to Cirium.

The Saudi capital’s airport remained closed yesterday after an attack that killed one and left nearly a dozen hurt, which followed another deadly strike claimed by the Houthis the previous day, in which 13 people died and more than 300 were wounded.