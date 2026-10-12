Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

Seinfeld mocks pro-Palestine hecklers at his show: ‘I’ll find out how much your ticket was and send it to Israel’

By Michael Horovitz Today, 11:57 am
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Michael Horovitz is a breaking news editor at The Times of Israel

Jewish-American comedian Jerry Seinfeld told an anti-Israel heckler he would donate the amount his ticket cost to Israel after he interrupted his performance in Chicago on Friday.

Footage posted by the United States Palestine Coalition-Chicago and Anti-War-Chicago groups shows several activists interrupting the show, accusing the comedian of being a racist and a genocide supporter over his support for Israel.

At one point, a male activist yells: “Seinfeld! Seinfeld, listen to me! You’re a racist! There are 74,000 dead Palestinians … have been killed by the racist State of Israel.”

“I am a racist,” Seinfeld mockingly responds.

“Seinfeld, you will see. Palestine will be free,” the heckler continues.

“I’m going to find out how much your ticket was and I’m sending it to Israel,” Seinfeld responds, to cheers from the audience. He then adds: “No, I won’t, I’m keeping it.”

At another point in the show, while in the middle of a joke, in which he complained he “had enough” of his cell service, a female activist yells, “Well, I’ve had enough of genocide! Seventy-four thousand Palestinians have been killed! Twenty-two thousand Palestinians who are children now are killed with our taxpayer money, and you’re making jokes?”

“I’m racist, it’s a genocide, I’m into it,” he responds while doing a mock dance, as security takes the heckler away.

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